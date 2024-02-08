Professor Nwajiuba Urges Nigerians to Plant Crops Amid Looming Food Crisis

Agricultural economist and former vice chancellor of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike, Professor Chinedum Nwajiuba, has issued a rallying cry to all Nigerians: take up crop planting to stave off an impending food crisis. In an interview with True Vision Online Television, he warned of surging food prices and dwindling cultivable land, painting a stark picture of the country's precarious food security situation.

Insecurity, climate change, high import costs, and over-reliance on food imports – these are the factors converging to create a perfect storm in Nigeria's agricultural sector, according to Nwajiuba. The reduction in cultivable land, particularly in Nigeria's food basket regions, has led to decreased food production. "We are facing a crisis," Nwajiuba said, "and it's time for all Nigerians to take action."

As the 2024 cropping season approaches in Okigwe South, Nwajiuba's call to action is especially urgent. He emphasized that the national average age of farmers, which hovers around 60, is unsustainable. To combat this, he is advocating for 'homestead agriculture,' where families grow their own crops, and is pushing for initiatives to motivate young people to farm by providing material and financial incentives.

The Power of Homestead Agriculture

Nwajiuba's vision is not just about feeding families; it's about reinvigorating the agricultural sector and securing Nigeria's food future. By encouraging homestead agriculture, he hopes to create a ripple effect that will drive down food inflation, create employment, reduce poverty, and promote inclusivity.

The upcoming launch of the 2024 cropping season is part of a collaborative effort with various religious, research, and agricultural institutions. The goal is to involve multiple stakeholder groups, including philanthropists, business people, students, and bureaucrats, in an effort to tackle the threat of starvation.