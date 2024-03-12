Nigeria Secures €995 Million Deal for Agricultural Mechanization Programme

Senator Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, announced a landmark €995 million deal between the Nigerian government, the Brazilian Government, and the German Deutsch Bank Group to launch the Green Imperative Programme. This transformative initiative aims to revolutionize agriculture in Nigeria by establishing mechanization hubs across all 774 local government areas, signaling a significant step towards modernizing the agricultural sector.

Modernization Through Partnerships

Under the Green Imperative Programme, the Nigerian government has forged strategic partnerships with industry leaders like the John Deere Group, a subsidiary of Tata Equipment. Through this collaboration, Nigeria will acquire 10,000 units of tractors and implements over the next five years, facilitating large-scale mechanization to enhance productivity and efficiency in agricultural operations.

Presidential Commitment to Food Security

President Bola Tinubu reiterated his administration's unwavering commitment to achieving food sufficiency and bolstering local industries for sustainable economic growth. Speaking at the Food Security and Agricultural Mechanization Programme in Niger State, President Tinubu emphasized the importance of deploying cutting-edge agricultural machinery and technology to drive agro-value chain development, signaling a proactive approach to addressing food insecurity challenges.

Addressing Food Inflation and Crisis

Against the backdrop of Nigeria's soaring food inflation, which currently stands at 35.41%, the Green Imperative Programme assumes greater significance in mitigating the impact of rising food prices and addressing food insecurity nationwide. The recent donation of 25,000 tons of wheat from the Government of Ukraine, facilitated by the United Nations World Food Programme, underscores the urgent need for concerted efforts to provide emergency food assistance to crisis-affected populations in Nigeria.

As Nigeria grapples with the dual challenges of food inflation and widespread hunger, the Green Imperative Programme represents a crucial milestone in the country's journey towards agricultural transformation and food security. With innovative partnerships, technological advancements, and presidential commitment, Nigeria is poised to overcome its agricultural deficits and pave the way for sustainable economic development.