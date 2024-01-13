en English
Agriculture

Next Generation Forum: A Call to Young Farmers to Shape Northern Ireland’s Agricultural Future

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:03 pm EST
Next Generation Forum: A Call to Young Farmers to Shape Northern Ireland’s Agricultural Future

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) Next Generation Forum, a platform conceived in 2017, is calling upon young farmers under the age of 40 who exhibit a fervor for agriculture. The forum, designed to house a maximum of 24 representatives, is open to both UFU members and non-members.

Agricultural Think-Tank

The forum convenes approximately five times a year, serving as a dynamic think-tank where members can discuss and debate topics of their choosing, with a notable emphasis on the future trajectory of the Northern Ireland agricultural industry. The forum’s agenda and format are driven by the group, offering the potential to bolster leadership skills, financial management, and business acumen, among other vital topics considered pertinent by forum members.

A Networking Hub for Young Farmers

The Next Generation Forum also functions as a vibrant networking hub, enabling members to rub shoulders with likeminded individuals, exchange ideas about their ventures, and delve deeper into local farming and food production practices.

Call for Applications

The call for applications for the forthcoming session of the forum is now open, with a deadline set for Monday, January 22, 2024. James McCluggage, the UFU’s policy, technical and communications manager, is urging potential participants to seize this opportunity to influence the direction of the Northern Ireland agricultural sector and acquire a more profound understanding of the UFU’s operations.

For additional information and testimonials from past forum members, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the UFU website. This initiative provides a unique opportunity for young agriculturists to shape the future of farming in Northern Ireland.

Agriculture
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

