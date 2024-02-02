New Research Advocates for Conservation Agriculture to Bolster Soil Health and Food Security

A recently published research paper in the Soil Security journal's March 2024 issue, titled "Nature's laws of declining soil productivity and Conservation Agriculture" calls for the global adoption of no-till farming and Conservation Agriculture (CA) for sustainable food production. The paper is a collective effort of prominent agricultural experts including Rolf Derpsch, Amir Kassam, Don Reicosky, Theodor Friedrich, Ademir Calegari, Gottlieb Basch, Emilio Gonzalez-Sanchez, and Danilo Rheinheimer dos Santos.

The Pillars of Modern Conservation Agriculture

The authors focus on the principles of nature that serve as the backbone of CA - minimal soil disturbance, permanent biomass soil cover, and biodiversity in crop rotation. They elucidate how these three principles are integral to the natural management of resources and to maintaining the productivity of the living soil.

The Detrimental Impact of Tillage on Soil Health

The research paper sheds light on the negative effects of tillage on soil health, leading to significant degradation and loss of productivity over time. It emphatically points out the need for abandoning conventional tillage methods that contribute to environmental and economic costs while compromising soil health.

By embracing CA practices and no-till farming, food producers can foster favourable conditions for soil microbes, thereby enhancing soil functions, nutrient cycling, water infiltration, and food nutrient density. The authors passionately argue for these practices as a critical answer to the conundrum of food production for the ever-increasing global population, especially under adverse weather conditions.