New Leadership and a Call for Sustainable Agriculture: Ulster Grassland Society's 2024 Conference

In the verdant landscapes of Northern Ireland, a significant leadership transition has taken place at the helm of the Ulster Grassland Society (UGS), marking a new chapter for the largest grassland society in the UK. John Egerton, a seasoned farmer from Co Fermanagh, has stepped into the role of president, taking over from Colin Linton. This change was announced at the society's annual conference held on February 17, 2024, drawing attention not just for its administrative significance but for the pivotal themes it brought to the forefront of agricultural discourse.

Agriculture at the Crossroads of Climate Change

During his inaugural address as UGS president, Egerton didn't shy away from the mammoth challenges and responsibilities resting on the shoulders of the farming community. With around 500 members comprising farmers, advisers, lecturers, researchers, and technical members of the agricultural industry in attendance, he highlighted the critical role of agriculture in tackling climate change. "Our industry stands at the crossroads between traditional practices and the urgent need for environmental stewardship," Egerton remarked, emphasizing the necessity for the agricultural sector to adapt and innovate in response to global climate challenges.

Sustaining Livelihoods Amidst Challenges

Egerton's vision extends beyond environmental concerns, touching on the very essence of farming as a livelihood. He stressed the importance of ensuring that farmers can sustain their businesses amid escalating challenges. These include the persistent threat of bovine tuberculosis (bTB), which continues to afflict cattle herds across the region, and the intricate dynamics of succession planning within farming families. "It's about creating a sustainable future not just for our lands but for the families who toil them," Egerton shared, reflecting on his own farming operation that he runs with his three sons. By integrating advanced practices such as the use of sexed semen and a paddock grazing system, Egerton exemplifies the innovative approaches needed to navigate the complexities of modern agriculture.

Charting a Path Forward

The UGS, under Egerton's leadership, is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of grassland farming in the UK. By fostering a community where farmers, researchers, and agricultural advisers can collaborate, the society aims to spearhead initiatives that not only address the immediate concerns of its members but also contribute to the broader goal of sustainable agriculture. From discussions on bTB management to workshops on succession planning, the UGS is committed to equipping its members with the knowledge and tools necessary for success in an era of environmental and economic uncertainty.

In wrapping up the events of the 2024 UGS conference, it's clear that John Egerton's presidency heralds a period of introspection and action for the Ulster Grassland Society. His firsthand experience in the field, coupled with a forward-looking perspective on agriculture's role in climate change and family farming sustainability, underscores the society's mission to nurture a resilient and prosperous agricultural community. As the UGS embarks on this journey under Egerton's guidance, its efforts will undoubtedly influence not just its members but the wider agricultural landscape in the UK and beyond.