New Farmer Event: Go Farm Connect and USDA Join Forces to Empower the Next Generation

In a bid to empower new farmers and foster inclusivity in the agricultural sector, Go Farm Connect has joined forces with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to host an informational event. Scheduled for February 15, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., the gathering will take place at the USDA Service Center in Moorhead. The primary objective of this session is to introduce farmers to various USDA programs, encompassing loans, grants, insurance, and disaster assistance, with a special focus on those involved in or considering specialty crop production.

Bridging the Gap: Resources for the New Generation of Farmers

Go Farm Connect, an organization dedicated to supporting farmers, is breaking new ground by collaborating with the USDA. This partnership aims to bridge the gap between new farmers and the resources they need to thrive. The upcoming event in Moorhead is open to farmers of all experience levels, friends, family, and cultural advocates. Attendees do not need to own land to participate, making it an accessible platform for all aspiring farmers.

Amy Rice, an incubator farm manager at PRAIRIE Institute's New Roots Farm, underscores the importance of establishing a support network and tapping into the resources available through programs by the Farm Service Agency (FSA) and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). "The agricultural landscape is evolving, and it's crucial for new farmers to understand the opportunities and assistance available to them," she says.

A Focus on Inclusion: Diversifying the Farming Community

The event will also emphasize the inclusion of more farmers of color, women, and disadvantaged farmers in the farming community. By providing information in languages other than English upon registration, Go Farm Connect and the USDA are making a conscious effort to cater to a diverse audience.

This initiative is part of a broader movement to address the historical disparities in the farming industry and promote a more inclusive and equitable agricultural sector. By providing access to essential resources and support, Go Farm Connect and the USDA are helping to level the playing field for all farmers.

Navigating the USDA Programs: A Guide for New Farmers

During the event, Go Farm Connect staff connectors will facilitate the session, providing an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and gather information about the various USDA programs. These programs include:

Grants: The USDA provides grants for research, education, and outreach programs designed to support the agricultural sector.

Insurance: The USDA offers crop insurance to protect farmers from financial losses due to natural disasters, crop disease, and other unforeseen circumstances.

Disaster Assistance: The USDA provides disaster assistance to help farmers recover from natural disasters and other catastrophic events.

With a focus on specialty crop production, the event will offer invaluable insights and resources for farmers looking to diversify their operations and contribute to a more sustainable and resilient food system.

As the date of the event approaches, Go Farm Connect and the USDA are eager to welcome new farmers to the Moorhead USDA Service Center. Together, they are cultivating a brighter future for the agricultural sector, one that is inclusive, supportive, and resilient.

In the spirit of collaboration and community, the upcoming event in Moorhead is not just an informational session; it's a testament to the power of partnership and the shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of farmers. By providing access to essential resources and support, Go Farm Connect and the USDA are sowing the seeds of change and growth in the agricultural landscape.