New Automatic Weather Station in South Kashmir: A Boon for Local Farmers

In a significant move towards technological advancements in agriculture, a new automatic weather station has been installed in the Pombai area of Kulgam district, South Kashmir. The station aims to provide real-time weather and soil data, a critical resource for horticultural and agricultural activities in the region. This initiative is part of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and is stationed at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK).

Real-Time Weather and Soil Data for Farmers

Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Pombai Kulgam, Manzoor Ahmad Ganai, elucidated that the weather station will offer updates on a broad spectrum of parameters including wind direction, temperature, humidity, wind speed, soil temperature, soil moisture, solar radiation, solar intensity, and pest activity. This data is expected to play a critical role in pest detection and provide early warnings about potential environmental threats to crops.

Preventing Economic Losses and Crop Diseases

Ganai also highlighted how the weather station will empower farmers with the ability to make informed decisions, such as scheduling orchard sprays at the right time. This could prevent unnecessary economic losses that often occur due to the misuse of pesticides. Moreover, the weather station will aid in averting crop diseases like scab and fungal infections, which often get aggravated due to rain-washed sprays.

Embracing the Technological Revolution in Agriculture

Ganai urged people to exploit the benefits of the HADP projects, informing that there are 29 such projects available for the local community. He further made a reference to a sensor-equipped drone demonstration that can automatically spray areas requiring treatment. This technology exemplifies the tech-driven advancements being made in agricultural support in the region.