Nepal's Central Zoo: A Sanctuary for 1,100 Animals Including an Elderly Pelican

Nepal's Central Zoo stands as a beacon of animal care and conservation in Lalitpur, housing over 1,100 animals across 114 species, from the majestic Bengal Tiger to the ancient one-horned rhinoceros. Among its residents is a 41-year-old pelican, known for its punctual morning visits to the zoo's kitchen, signaling a deep-rooted routine in animal care and dietary management. This unique interaction between Ganesh Koirala, a dedicated program officer, and the elderly pelican underscores the zoo's commitment to the well-being of its inhabitants, despite facing challenges such as limited space and resources.

Advertisment

Feeding Time: A Critical Component of Animal Care

Every morning, the zoo's animal kitchen buzzes with activity as zookeepers prepare a variety of meals tailored to the dietary needs of the zoo's diverse residents. From washing vegetables and fruits to meticulously weighing meat and fish, the dedication to providing a balanced diet is evident. The sight of a 41-year-old pelican eagerly awaiting its breakfast alongside zookeepers readying milk for a baby roe deer or chopping fruits for the primates reveals the intricate web of care that sustains this vibrant ecosystem.

Home to Endangered and Majestic Species

Advertisment

Nepal's Central Zoo is more than a sanctuary for animals; it's a vital center for conservation and education. Housing endangered species such as the Bengal tiger, snow leopard, and red panda, the zoo plays a crucial role in raising awareness and fostering a connection between the public and the natural world. Through meticulous care, the zoo aims not only to protect these animals but also to contribute to global efforts in preserving biodiversity.

Looking Towards the Future

Despite its successes, the zoo faces ongoing challenges, including limited space and the need for modernization to enhance animal welfare. Plans to relocate the zoo to a more spacious location are underway, highlighting a commitment to continuous improvement and the sustained conservation of wildlife. This move promises new opportunities for the zoo to expand its conservation efforts and offer a safe haven for even more species.

As Nepal's Central Zoo continues to nurture its diverse inhabitants, including the venerable pelican, it stands as a testament to the power of dedicated animal care and the enduring bond between humans and the natural world. Through education, conservation, and a deep commitment to animal welfare, the zoo not only provides a sanctuary for its residents but also inspires a greater appreciation for wildlife among its visitors.