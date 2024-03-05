Negros Occidental Battles Severe Drought: DA Explores Cloud Seeding Amid Escalating Agricultural Damage

With southern Negros Occidental grappling with a severe dry spell attributed to the El Niño phenomenon, local authorities and the Department of Agriculture (DA) are considering cloud seeding as an emergency response. Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson revealed that two engineers from the DA's Bureau of Soil and Water Management are assessing conditions for potential cloud seeding, as the drought inflicts significant agricultural damage, particularly to rice lands. The estimated loss has soared to P77.7 million, affecting thousands of farmers and hectares of farmland.

Surveying Skies, Seeking Solutions

The DA's engineers, tasked with evaluating the feasibility of cloud seeding, reported that suitable clouds for seeding are mainly present in northern Negros. This observation poses a challenge for southern regions, where the drought's impact is most severe. Cloud seeding, a method to enhance rainfall from clouds, is being seen as a critical measure to mitigate the drought's effects on agriculture. However, initiating such an operation requires thorough planning and procurement processes, potentially delaying relief efforts.

Agricultural Toll and Response Efforts

The drought has predominantly damaged rice and corn fields across Negros Occidental, with an official report detailing the extent of the losses. Kabankalan City stands as the worst-hit area, with substantial damage to crops, affecting over a thousand farmers. In response, local governments are evaluating the possibility of declaring a state of calamity to unlock emergency funds and aid. Meanwhile, the city of Kabankalan has initiated measures to support affected farmers, including the distribution of alternative crop seedlings.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Preparations

As the province faces the prospect of continued dry conditions, the urgency for effective solutions like cloud seeding grows. The situation underscores the broader challenges of climate variability and the need for resilient agricultural practices. While cloud seeding may offer temporary relief, the ongoing crisis highlights the importance of long-term strategies to safeguard food security and support the livelihoods of local farmers in Negros Occidental.