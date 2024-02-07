Nebraska Family Embraces Sustainable Farming, Champions Cover Crops

In the heartlands of Monroe, Nebraska, and Decatur County, Kansas, John and Susan Nelson along with their family and collaborators are rewriting the rules of farming. The Nelsons, progressive farmers, have ventured into sustainable agriculture, cultivating crops like corn, organic blue corn, soybeans, wheat, and milo. Their innovative farming techniques have not only revolutionized their operations but have also served as a beacon of change for others.

Embracing Cover Crops

One of the key changes the Nelsons have implemented is the use of cover crops. This technique, which they gradually integrated into their farming practice, has been instrumental in retaining soil moisture and enhancing microbial activity. The benefits of cover crops became particularly evident during drought conditions. On native pastureland where cover cropping was practiced, the Nelsons observed a remarkable growth of corn, a stark contrast to other parts of their farm.

Questioning the Impact of Human Activity on Land Quality

John Nelson's experience with his neighbor's farm during a drought was a turning point, prompting him to question the impact of human activity on land quality. This led him to explore ways to restore the land to its former state. Aided by his son Andrew, who has a degree in diesel technology, and his daughter Courtney, a mechanized systems management graduate, the family has been relentless in their pursuit of sustainability and soil health.

Collaboration and Innovation

The Nelsons are not alone in their journey. John's brother Darren and his wife Stacy, along with agricultural professionals like John Hannah, a crop consultant, and Brad Uehlin, who has experience with cover crops, have been integral to the team. The Nelsons have made several other changes to their farming practices, such as applying manure instead of commercial phosphates, reducing tillage in favor of strip tillage, and experimenting with innovative methods of seeding cover crops, such as using drones.

Their commitment to sustainable practices is driven by a desire to improve soil health and farm productivity while ensuring the long-term viability of their land. The Nelsons' progressive farming practices are not only a testament to their resilience but also a beacon of hope for other farmers seeking to embrace sustainable agriculture.