NDDC, Bayelsa Govt, and Private Firm Partner to Boost Youth Aquaculture Training in Niger Delta

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has announced a collaborative effort with the Bayelsa State Government and Aquaseas Company Limited to enhance aquaculture training for youths at the Bayelsa Aquaculture Village in Yenegwe, Yenagoa Local Government Area. This initiative is part of the NDDC's broader strategy to engage young people in agriculture, aiming for food security and economic development in the Niger Delta region.

Strategic Collaboration for Youth Empowerment

During his visit to the state-owned aquaculture farm, Victor Antai, the NDDC Executive Director Projects, underscored the importance of integrating the facility into the commission's Holistic Opportunities Projects and Engagement (HOPE) programme. With agriculture as a focal point of this initiative, the commission intends to harness the potential of the youth in the region, many of whom have expressed interest in the sector. The aquaculture village, which includes a hatchery, earth ponds, a feed mill, as well as fish processing and packaging units, presents an ideal training ground for aspiring aquaculturists.

Training and Capacity Building

The plan is to bring youths from the nine states of the Niger Delta to train at the farm. Post-training, each participant will be allocated a pond to implement what they have learned, thereby kickstarting their ventures on-site before expanding back to their respective states. This hands-on approach not only equips the youth with necessary skills but also provides them the opportunity to immediately apply these skills in a practical setting. The collaboration also extends to capacity building, with the NDDC and its partners focusing on nurturing the next generation of aquaculture entrepreneurs.

Partnerships for Sustainable Development

Antai revealed that a tripartite partnership between the NDDC, the Bayelsa State Government, and Aquaseas Company Limited is in the works, aiming to create a synergy that benefits the youth of the Niger Delta region. This collaborative approach is seen as pivotal to ensuring the success of the initiative. Moreover, the NDDC's recent partnership with the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) is part of a broader effort to ensure food security in the region, demonstrating the commission's commitment to agricultural development as a cornerstone for economic empowerment and sustainability.

As this initiative unfolds, the NDDC's effort to engage youth in aquaculture training not only promises to enhance food security in the Niger Delta but also serves as a model for addressing unemployment and fostering economic development through agriculture. The success of this partnership could pave the way for similar initiatives, transforming the agricultural landscape of the region and providing a blueprint for youth engagement and empowerment across Nigeria.