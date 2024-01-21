Navigating the Challenges of the Global Durum Market

The durum wheat market is currently facing a period of stagnation, with prices generally on a downward slope. As Jim Peterson of the North Dakota Wheat Commission points out, prices have dropped below $9 per bushel, hovering around $8.80 on average. This decline is attributed to the sluggish trade in other wheat markets, coupled with the inability to sustain a rally.

The Factors at Play

Several factors are influencing the durum market. One significant element is a potential increase in durum planting in the U.S. and Canada. This increase is being driven by a price spread between durum and other types of wheat, making durum a more attractive option for farmers. On the flip side, European plantings might see a decrease due to varying planting conditions and a previous drop in prices.

Adding to the complexity of the market is the emergence of Russia and Turkey as potential competitors. Both countries are expected to increase their durum production, further intensifying competition in the international market. However, it's not all smooth sailing for global durum production. North Africa, particularly Morocco, is grappling with dry conditions leading to reduced planting, potentially indicating another year of low production. In contrast, parts of Algeria and Tunisia are enjoying better rainfall, a positive sign for durum growers in these regions.

Inventory Levels and Exports

On a brighter note, world inventory levels for durum are currently low, a factor that could help maintain prices until the 2024 harvest. U.S. durum exports are up by 25% from the previous year, with Algeria being the top market. However, Canadian durum exports have taken a hit due to a drought in 2023. This drought has led to a significant decrease in the country's durum output and subsequently, its export capacity.

Domestically, U.S. producers and millers are wrestling with the price differences between durum and spring wheat. This disparity is having an impact on semolina and durum prices. Recent reports from the USDA indicate tight ending stocks of durum in the U.S. and a slight decline in total stocks. Projections for desert durum plantings in Arizona and California suggest an overall increase in acreage.

Looking Ahead

This could potentially foreshadow planting trends in North America. Despite some positive aspects, the durum market is still recovering from the impact of exports from Turkey and Russia, which have considerably affected the overall wheat market.