Nanotechnology Takes Center Stage: NNCO's Upcoming Webinar on Nanometrology

The National Nanotechnology Coordination Office (NNCO) is set to host the second in a series of webinars under the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) on February 2, 2024. The webinar, focusing on nanometrology, will investigate the measurement of nanoscale materials and phenomena within the domains of food, agriculture, and the environment. The event will commence at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Nanoscale Advances in Agriculture and Environment

The webinar aims to shed light on the rapid progress of nanotechnology in agricultural sciences. It will explore topics such as the sustainable use of nanoscale micronutrients to improve crop health and productivity, nano-enabled delivery systems for biomacromolecules in agriculture, and molecular farming techniques. Furthermore, the environmental impacts of biodegradable micro- and nanoplastics will be addressed, underlining the pressing need for eco-friendly solutions.

Presentations by Noted Experts

The event will feature presentations from renowned experts such as Gözde S. Demirer from the California Institute of Technology, Douglas Hayes from the University of Tennessee, and Jason C. White from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. Their insights will prove valuable in understanding the current landscape of nanotechnology application in agriculture and its potential benefits to the environment.

Addressing Knowledge Gaps and Perception

Despite the rapid progress of nanotechnology, there exists a significant lack of knowledge and perception of nanotechnology among students in countries like Jordan and Malaysia. The webinar will underscore the importance of public understanding and perception of nanotechnology in agriculture and the need for educational programs in this regard. A study on the public understanding of nanoscience and nanotechnology in Brazil will be discussed, highlighting the necessity of relating curricular contents to technological applications.

As we move towards a future shaped by nanotechnology, understanding its implications and applications becomes crucial. Through events like these, the NNCO aims to enlighten the global audience about the transformative power of nanotechnology in reshaping our agricultural and environmental landscape.