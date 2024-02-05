Nanopore Technology Unravels Mystery of Cassava Witches' Broom Disease

In a significant scientific breakthrough, researchers have identified the fungus genus Ceratobasidium as the causative agent of the destructive cassava witches' broom disease. This discovery, made possible by advanced nanopore technology, will have far-reaching implications for agricultural practices in Southeast Asia, particularly in Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand, where cassava is a vital crop.

From Tracking COVID-19 to Identifying Plant Viruses

The nanopore technology employed in this study was initially developed for tracking the COVID-19 virus in Colombia. However, it has proven to be an equally effective tool in the field of plant pathology, demonstrating its versatility in identifying plant viruses. The results of this research were published in the esteemed journal Scientific Reports.

Guarding Cassava Harvests

This discovery is set to aid plant pathologists in protecting the valued cassava harvests of smallholder farmers in Southeast Asia. Since 2017, the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT has been using Oxford Nanopore DNA/RNA sequencing technology in their research, demonstrating its potential to accurately identify crop pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and fungi.

Revolutionizing Plant Pathology

Advancements in nanotechnology like this are not only revolutionizing our understanding of plant diseases but are also instrumental in the development of diagnostic methods, the search for resistant crop varieties, and the integration of such diagnostics into crop selection processes. The Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT, part of the global research partnership CGIAR, is committed to delivering solutions to combat malnutrition, climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental degradation through sustainable transformation of food systems.