Nandi County Farmers Battle Crop Failure Fear Amid Fake Fertiliser Crisis

As the short rains begin, farmers in Nandi County, Kenya, face a daunting planting season, haunted by the specter of crop failure due to the distribution of contaminated fertiliser. Citizen TV's recent spot check in the Cheptil area revealed a palpable atmosphere of apprehension, with fields lying fallow as farmers hold back on planting. This crisis follows the police's seizure of hundreds of bags of fake fertiliser, sparking widespread concern over the integrity of agricultural inputs in the region.

Advertisment

Farmers' Plight and Immediate Response

John Kiprotich, a local farmer, expressed his dismay upon discovering the compromised quality of the fertiliser, noting mixtures of manure, stones, and topsoil in what was supposed to be nutrient-rich fertiliser. Similarly, Casmody Choberi highlighted the inclusion of undesirable materials such as gravel and animal salts in the products. These alarming discoveries have prompted urgent calls from the farming community for the immediate testing and replacement of the suspect fertiliser to avert potential post-harvest losses.

Government and Community Calls to Action

Advertisment

In response to these distressing reports, farmers like Esther Kuku are demanding swift action, insisting on the provision of quality fertiliser to secure their livelihoods against the threat of famine. The recent police intervention, resulting in the seizure of fake fertiliser and uncertified seeds, underscores the gravity of the situation and the critical need for robust quality control measures. The community's resilience is being tested as they navigate these challenges, with a collective plea for accountability and support from both the government and agricultural bodies.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Agricultural Integrity

This incident not only threatens the immediate agricultural output in Nandi County but also raises significant concerns about the broader implications for food security and the integrity of the agricultural supply chain in Kenya. As investigations continue, there is a pressing need for comprehensive strategies to combat the distribution of counterfeit agricultural inputs, ensuring that farmers have access to safe, effective, and reliable resources for sustainable farming practices. The resolution of this crisis will be instrumental in restoring trust among the farming community, safeguarding their livelihoods, and ensuring the nation's food security.