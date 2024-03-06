NALOA Leads Nationwide Tour to Bolster Livestock Security, Tackles Cattle Theft

Officials of the National Livestock Owner Association (NALOA), spearheaded by President Ebrima O Jallow, have embarked on a significant five-day nationwide tour. This initiative aims to directly engage with cattle farmers, understand their concerns, and discuss both the accomplishments and challenges faced in the realm of livestock farming.

Advertisment

Amidst their journey, a pivotal meeting in Wuli, Upper River Region, served as a platform for Jallow to underscore the association's dedication towards combating criminal activities, particularly cattle theft.

Empowering Farmers, Curbing Cattle Theft

Since NALOA's inception, it has made noteworthy strides in various sectors, with a pronounced focus on enhancing the security and empowerment of its members. Ebrima O Jallow's appeal to the farming community to join forces with the association highlights a collective effort to safeguard their animals, properties, and livelihoods. The Wuli Cattle Farmers Association, in particular, has been lauded for its efforts in mitigating cattle rustling, showcasing the tangible impact of collaborative action against such crimes.

Advertisment

Financial Insights and Challenges Ahead

Liaison officer Muhammed Jallow shed light on the association's financial progress and the recovery of missing animals over the past year, marking a significant achievement for the group. Despite these successes, Demba Jallow, Secretary-General, pointed out the hurdles of inconsistent registration fee payments and other administrative challenges that hamper the association's effectiveness. These obstacles underscore the ongoing struggle to maintain operational stability and continue the fight against livestock-related crimes.

Political Support and Future Directions

Mama Kandeh, the leader of the Gambia Democratic Party (GDP), commended NALOA's efforts in improving livestock management and combating cattle rustling. Kandeh's advocacy for government support and stringent legal action against perpetrators of cattle theft resonates with the association's goals, suggesting a unified approach towards eliminating such crimes. As NALOA continues to strengthen its resolve, the support from political figures and the community is imperative for sustaining momentum in their mission.

The National Livestock Owner Association's nationwide tour not only highlights the pressing issue of cattle theft but also emphasizes the power of collective action in addressing such challenges. Through engagement, empowerment, and the pursuit of supportive policies, NALOA sets a precedent for combating livestock-related crimes, safeguarding the interests of farmers across the country. The journey ahead is fraught with challenges, yet with continued collaboration and support, the association's endeavors could lead to a safer and more prosperous future for cattle farmers.