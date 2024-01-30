Mondelez International: Driving Community Impact and Sustainability

In a world grappling with environmental changes and social inequities, the role of corporations in driving sustainable development and community welfare is increasingly crucial. Mondelez International, a global leader in the snack industry, has taken strides in this direction, as revealed in their 2022 Snacking Made Right Report. The report underscores the company's commitment to fostering positive change through a spectrum of initiatives focusing on sustainable sourcing, climate impact mitigation, human rights, reducing packaging waste, and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I).

The Changemakers Program: Employees Driving Change

The Changemakers Program, a central initiative, harnesses the passion and commitment of Mondelez employees to volunteer time and resources to support these goals. This program not only galvanizes action within the company but also creates a ripple effect in the communities where Mondelez operates.

Health in Action: Aiding Children's Nutrition in South Africa

In a remarkable achievement, the Health in Action program, in collaboration with INMED South Africa and the Mondelez International Foundation, has seen a 494% rise in daily vegetable consumption among children in South African schools. This initiative underscores the company's determination to improve nutritional outcomes in regions marked by health disparities.

Community Impact: From the UK to Thailand

In the UK, the Health for Life program has been operational for a decade, enabling schools to secure grants for furthering the cause of healthy living. Halfway across the world, in Thailand, the 'Trash Right' program, in partnership with Trash Lucky and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, is educating the community on sound waste management practices.

Investing in Organic Agriculture and Children's Welfare

Mondelez is also investing in the future of food and farming. Clif Bar, one of Mondelez's brands, has pledged $10 million to support organic agriculture, including endowments to land grant universities. Concurrently, Mondelez's partnership with Save the Children is working to improve children's nutrition and fitness in Mexico and support the Breakfast Club initiative in Sweden, offering breakfast and activities to children in vulnerable areas.

A Call to Action

The Snacking Made Right Report concludes with a call to action for consumers to support these causes. With consumers increasingly aligning their purchasing choices with their values, Mondelez's commitment to community impact and sustainability is not just good for the world, it's good for business.