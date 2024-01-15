en English
Agriculture

Mobile Slaughterhouses: A Step Towards Humane Practices in Meat Production

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:00 am EST
In a decisive move towards more compassionate practices in the meat production industry, the European Commission updated the Regulation on hygiene rules for products of animal origin on December 14, 2023. The amendment embraces the use of mobile slaughterhouses for all species – a significant step that promises to mitigate the suffering of animals involved in the process.

Mobile Slaughterhouses: A Beacon of Hope

Mobile slaughterhouses provide a multitude of benefits over traditional abattoirs. Primarily, they eradicate the necessity for animals to be transported to slaughterhouses, thereby alleviating the stress and pain inflicted by long and often severe travel conditions. This crucial development comes in the wake of the closure of numerous conventional abattoirs, which has resulted in a scarcity of facilities often located at immense distances from farms – a situation that necessitates even longer transport for animals.

A Response to Inhumane Practices

Accentuating the importance of these mobile units, they stand as a potent response to the frequent mistreatment of animals seen in traditional slaughterhouses. One such deplorable practice includes the ritual slaughter of animals without prior stunning. By promoting the use of these mobile slaughterhouses, the amendment aims to rectify such practices, potentially leading to significant improvements in animal welfare during the slaughtering process.

Additional Measures for Animal Welfare

Simultaneously, there are other compelling developments in the domain of animal welfare. The Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill, for instance, has extended a ban on exporting livestock for slaughter and fattening to include alpacas, llamas, and deer, in addition to cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, and horses. This legislation, though faced with practical barriers post-Brexit, is heralded as a historic victory by animal welfare charities after 50 years of campaigning. The Punjab Livestock Department in Pakistan has also initiated the Pakistan Animal Identification and Traceability System (PAITS) to promote better meat production. This system enables tracking of missing animals, monitoring of animal health, and feed quality control.

Progress in Pain Management

In a novel approach, researchers have validated the Unesp Botucatu Cattle Acute Pain Scale (UCAPS) based on specific pain or discomfort behaviors in cattle. This tool has been used in studies to monitor acute pain in calves, and algorithms have been used to weigh pain scale indicators and improve the diagnosis in non-primate mammals. Such initiatives are testament to the growing global focus on animal welfare.

Agriculture Europe
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

