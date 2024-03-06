Missouri Updates Fair Exhibition Rules for Cattle, Swine: Health Focus

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- In a significant change aimed at enhancing animal health and traceability, the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) has revised the exhibition rules for cattle and swine shown at county fairs and other exhibitions. According to University of Missouri Extension specialists, these updates, which align with regulations for sheep and goats, underscore the importance of maintaining healthy livestock through certified veterinary inspections and official identification methods.
Introducing New Health Standards
Starting this year, all cattle and swine exhibitors must secure a certified veterinary inspection (CVI) from an accredited veterinarian, a move that places emphasis on the health and well-being of the animals participating in fairs and exhibitions across Missouri. Marcia Shannon, MU Extension state swine specialist, highlighted the changes as a practical application of the Show Me Quality Assurance program. Additionally, the transition period in 2024 will serve as an educational phase for exhibitors and fair organizers to familiarize themselves with the new requirements, ensuring a smooth implementation process.
Identification and Traceability
Under the newly established rules, the identification of cattle and swine has been standardized to facilitate easier traceability in the event of an animal disease outbreak. Animals must now bear an official form of identification, such as the National Uniform Eartagging System tag or an official Animal Identification Number tag, among other approved methods. This step, as explained by Missouri's state veterinarian Steve Strubberg, is crucial for ensuring that healthy animals are both arriving at and returning from exhibitions, thereby safeguarding Missouri's livestock industry from potential health crises.
Working Towards Compliance
Exhibitors are encouraged to work closely with their veterinarians and show superintendents to comply with the new regulations. Separate CVIs will be required for each species, and specific details on the identification options and application process can be found on the MDA's Exhibition Rule Change Resources webpage. David Hoffman, MU Extension livestock specialist in Cass County, emphasized the importance of maintaining a valid client/vet relationship, which is fundamental to meeting the updated exhibition standards.
As Missouri's agricultural community adapts to these changes, the focus remains firmly on promoting animal health and biosecurity at public exhibitions. By implementing these measures, the state aims to set a benchmark for responsible livestock management, ensuring that Missouri remains at the forefront of agricultural health and safety standards. The new rules not only reflect Missouri's commitment to animal welfare but also the broader goal of safeguarding the industry from the threat of infectious diseases.