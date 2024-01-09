en English
Agriculture

Missouri Residents Raise Alarm Over Meatpacking Waste Used as Fertilizer

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
Missouri Residents Raise Alarm Over Meatpacking Waste Used as Fertilizer

In a heated legislative debate in Missouri, a controversy simmers over the use of meatpacking waste as fertilizer on farmland. Rural residents and local officials have taken their concerns to the state lawmakers, protesting the potential environmental and health risks of this practice. Stifling odors, fouling of streams and rivers, and the unsettling sight of lagoons brimming with discarded flesh, beaks, and feathers have ignited widespread alarm. This issue was brought to the forefront during a hearing by the House Conservation and Natural Resources Committee.

Legislation in Motion

In response to these pressing concerns, two bills have been introduced to the Missouri House. Representative Dirk Deaton has proposed a legislation, known as House Bill 1956, aiming to eliminate a loophole that has, so far, allowed companies to sidestep obtaining permits from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) if they hold a license from the state’s fertilizer board. In a parallel initiative, Representative Ed Lewis has advocated for House Bill 2134, calling for increased testing and sampling of the waste material by the DNR.

Companies Under Scrutiny

Among the companies at the receiving end of these complaints, Denali Water Solutions stands out. The company contends that it is exempt from state fertilizer laws, arguing that it does not spread hazardous material. The House Conservation and Natural Resources Committee, however, has not yet cast its vote on these crucial measures.

Legal Battles Ensue

While legislative measures are under consideration, local residents have taken the battle to court, filing lawsuits to halt the operations of companies like Denali. In a countermove, Denali has sued to continue its operations. Senator Jill Carter has stepped into the fray, putting forth legislation to fortify the permitting process and ensure the safety of the material used for spreading.

The controversy surrounding the use of meatpacking waste as fertilizer on Missouri farmland has sparked a crucial debate on environmental health and safety. As the state grapples with this issue, the proposed bills and legal battles underscore the urgent need to address these concerns and safeguard the interests of Missouri’s rural community.

Agriculture
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

