Miracle at Lissarda: Dairy Farmer Welcomes Rare Holstein Friesian Triplet Calves

Lissarda dairy farmer Joe Collins recently experienced the rare phenomenon of triplet calves birth from his Holstein Friesian cow, Collinsfort Pim Daffodil EX90. This unexpected event involved the birth of two bull calves and one heifer, surprising Collins who was only anticipating twins. The calves, sired by Collins' own Aubrac stock bull, mark a first in the family's farming history, showcasing the cow's extraordinary productivity which includes her contribution of over 62,145kg of milk across eight lactations.

Unexpected Joy and Aiding Hands

Despite being scanned for twins, the arrival of a third calf caught Joe Collins off guard. The healthy trio were up and feeding within half an hour of birth, a testament to their resilience and the careful attention they received. Joe's daughter, Rebecca, who recently returned from Australia and has a background in nursing, played a crucial role in caring for the newborn calves. Her expertise adds a unique touch to the family farm's calf-rearing practices, underscoring the intersection of family support and farming success.

A Farming Legacy Continues Amid Challenges

The Collins family, farming at Collinsfort in Gurranereigh, Lissarda, has adapted their practices over the years, transitioning to a spring calving-only herd and navigating the complexities of nitrates derogation which affects their livestock management. Joe's dedication to both dairy and beef farming reflects a broader narrative of adaptability and resilience among West Cork farmers. This story of unexpected triplet calves shines a light on the joys and challenges embedded in the farming lifestyle, as well as the critical role of family and community in sustaining agricultural traditions.

Looking Ahead: Farming in Changing Times

As Joe Collins reflects on the future of farming, including the impact of regulatory changes and the need for adaptability, the birth of these triplet calves symbolizes hope and the potential for surprise in even the most well-planned endeavors. The Collins family's experience, from the joyous arrival of the calves to navigating the shifting landscape of dairy farming, encapsulates the complexity of modern agricultural life. It prompts a reflection on the importance of support networks, the value of diversified farming practices, and the enduring spirit of rural communities.