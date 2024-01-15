Minister Masuka Advocates for Drought-Resistant Crops Amid Climate Change

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka recently visited the districts of Mudzi and Mutoko in Mashonaland East. The purpose of his tour was to interact with farmers and assess the progress of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa agricultural programme. The Minister emphasized the need for farmers to prioritize the planting of traditional grain crops such as sorghum, millet, and sunflowers that are known for their drought-resistant properties.

Climate Change and Crop Selection

Given the prevalent effects of climate change, which results in average to below-average rainfall, the selection of crops has become crucial. Minister Masuka stressed the importance of agro-ecological tailoring, a strategy that involves choosing crops suitable for the local conditions, especially in regions 4 and 5. He urged farmers to consider the climate, soil, and other environmental factors while selecting their crops. The Minister also made a strong case for the involvement of traditional leaders in ensuring every household grows traditional grains.

Pfumvudza Programme and Traditional Grains

Minister Masuka called on farmers to join the Pfumvudza programme and work diligently in their fields. The programme already boasts of having planted 23,450ha of sorghum, surpassing its initial target. As part of the initiative, farmers Tryphine Mutyavaviri and Lesy Sori testified to the efficacy of planting traditional grains. These grains, they noted, are particularly suitable for the region's climate and offer high nutritional value. Expressing optimism for a bumper harvest, they encouraged fellow farmers to heed the government's advice.

Addressing the Impact of Climate Change

Climate change has brought about significant challenges for agriculture, especially for crops like rice, corn, and soybeans. Fluctuating temperatures and altered rainfall patterns have negatively affected growing seasons, reducing agricultural yields. To counter these adverse effects, strategies such as growing high-yield short-duration rice varieties and developing irrigation systems have been recommended. The depletion of groundwater, a key concern in regions like the High Plains Aquifer, also poses a threat to food production. Policymakers and growers are advised to reconsider the volume of crop-quenching groundwater at their disposal, especially in the face of more frequent and severe droughts.