MFGA Advocates for Regenerative Agriculture at Manitoba Ag Days

The Manitoba Forage & Grassland Association (MFGA) took center stage at Manitoba Ag Days, held at the Keystone Centre in Brandon, underscoring the critical role of regenerative agriculture in today’s farming and environmental landscapes. Advocating for sustainable farming techniques, MFGA’s chairperson, Lawrence Knockaert, bison farmer Jacques Saquet, and grassland specialist Hans Rindlisbacher presented a compelling case for the adoption of regenerative agricultural practices as a means to a sustainable future.

Regenerative Agriculture: A Sustainable Solution

Regenerative agriculture, as championed by the MFGA, involves a suite of practices designed to rebuild soil health and restore a vibrant ecosystem. These include no-till and minimum tillage techniques, use of cover crops, diverse crop rotations, compost utilization, restoration of soil microbial activity, and managed grazing. The aim is to improve farm productivity while enhancing environmental resilience.

Grasslands: The Carbon Sequestering Powerhouses

Lawrence Knockaert emphasized the environmental credentials of regenerative agriculture, particularly the role of grasslands in carbon sequestration. He expounded on how animals act as upcyclers, converting grass into food for humans, thereby closing the ecological loop in a sustainable manner.

Overcoming Farming Challenges

Grassland specialist Hans Rindlisbacher shared his experience in teaching best practices to farmers, underlining the role of education in the adoption of sustainable farming techniques. Bison farmer Jacques Saquet discussed his personal journey of overcoming soil salinity challenges on his farm, armed with knowledge and support from the MFGA.

The MFGA encourages producers interested in regenerative agriculture to engage with them through their booth at the event, their website, or by attending their annual conferences held in Brandon.