Meghalaya Inaugurates Shiitake Mushroom Centre: Boost for 1000 Farmers with Rs. 117 Crore Revenue Goal

Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma unveiled the Shiitake Mushroom and Training Centre at Upper Shillong, a significant stride towards agricultural development and farmer empowerment. Funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of DoNER, and the Government of Meghalaya, this initiative, in partnership with YATS Corporation Tokyo, marks a promising future for about 1000 local farmers.

Empowering Farmers with New Ventures

During the inauguration, Conrad K Sangma highlighted the government's commitment to inclusive growth. Over the past three years, around 700 crores have been invested in creating value chains and infrastructures to make farming more lucrative. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of enhancing existing farming techniques over pursuing new ventures. With the establishment of the Shiitake Mushroom Production and Training Centre, the aim is to support 1000 farmers in adopting shiitake mushroom farming, potentially generating 1 lakh per cycle with three cycles annually, thereby projecting a revenue of 117 crores in three years.

Strategic Development and Market Linkages

The project, which cost Rs. 15.15 crore to complete, is situated at the Mushroom Development Centre in Upper Shillong. It has been developed in collaboration with YATS Corporation, a global leader in shiitake mushroom production. A critical aspect of this initiative is the establishment of market linkages through a buy-back mechanism with Shillong Shiitake Products Company Ltd (SSPL), a joint venture between YATS Corporation and Hill Farmer's Shiitake Mushroom Co-Op Society Ltd (HFSMC). This strategic move ensures a steady market for the farmers' produce, encouraging them to take up shiitake mushroom farming as a lucrative additional agricultural activity.

Future Prospects and Government Support

With a vision to make Meghalaya self-sufficient in shiitake mushroom production and a potential supplier to the rest of the country, the Chief Minister assured farmers of the government's full support. The Mushroom Mission, with an allocation of Rs. 62.37 crore over five years, has already benefited nearly 5000 farmers. Focusing on technology, markets, and community, the promotion of shiitake mushroom farming under this mission promises to be a game-changer for the agricultural sector in Meghalaya.

This initiative not only aims at economic growth but also at ensuring that the farmers of Meghalaya can enjoy the fruits of development and progress. By providing them with the tools, training, and market access needed for successful shiitake mushroom farming, the government is paving the way for a sustainable and profitable agricultural future.