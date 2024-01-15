McKean County Conservation District Swears in Board Directors: A Pledge for Conservation

McKean County Conservation District, situated in Smethport, recently held a notable ceremony to swear in its board directors. The oath of administration was presented by none other than Commissioner Carol Duffy, marking the commencement of new tenures and continuations of existing ones.

Board Directors' Appointments

Commissioner Tom Kreiner steps into the spotlight as he embarks on his journey as a director. His appointment is for a one-year term, signifying the onset of his tenure. Meanwhile, a familiar face, Jeff Larson of Smethport, has been re-appointed for a four-year term as a farmer director. This term marks Larson's eighth consecutive year in this role, a testament to his dedication and significant contributions.

Ken Kane from Kane also secures his position as a public director for another four-year term. This term marks his 12th year in the position, further solidifying his commitment to the cause. Additionally, in the wake of Greg Bell's resignation as a public director in October, Cliff Lane from Turtlepoint has been appointed to fulfill the remainder of Bell's term. Lane, notable for his long-standing service, is starting his 20th year as a director.

Mandate of the Board Members

The board members of the Conservation District shoulder the responsibility of ensuring that the district's policies and practices contribute positively to the conservation of natural resources within the county. Their mandate extends beyond the rudimentary tasks, encompassing the identification of local natural resource needs, development of effective management strategies, and establishment of local policy.

Moreover, they play a pivotal role in coordinating local, state, and federal resources to address conservation issues. Their collective efforts aim to safeguard the region's natural resources, ensuring a sustainable future for the county and its residents.