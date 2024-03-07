Maximizing Agritourism Success: Jeff Greenwood's Blueprint for Efficient Farm Events

At the recent National Association of Farm Direct Marketing and Agritourism (NAFDMA) Convention in Boston, Jeff Greenwood of Growing with Greenwood shared valuable insights on optimizing farm layouts for agrifood events. Greenwood emphasized the importance of a well-thought-out event layout in enhancing the experience for visitors, employees, and ultimately, the farm owners themselves. By focusing on the who, what, when, where, and why of event planning, Greenwood aims to help agritourism ventures thrive through increased efficiency, revenue, and customer satisfaction.

Strategic Design for Enhanced Visitor Experience

Greenwood pointed out that everyone benefits from a meticulously designed farm layout. Visitors enjoy a more engaging and stress-free experience, likely leading to longer stays and increased spending. Meanwhile, employees find it easier to manage the event, resulting in better service and a more enjoyable time for guests. Owners, in turn, see a boost in their event's profitability. Greenwood underscored the idea that minor layout adjustments could lead to significant enhancements in overall event success.

Continuous Improvement: A Year-Round Endeavor

Analyzing and adjusting the farm layout is an ongoing process, according to Greenwood. He suggests making improvements both during the event season and in the off-season to ensure continuous enhancement of the visitor experience. Immediate problems should be addressed as soon as they are noticed, while larger projects can be planned and executed when the season ends. Greenwood also advises utilizing customer feedback to identify areas for improvement, emphasizing that frequently asked questions about event logistics often highlight underlying issues with the layout.

Greenwood advocates for a comprehensive approach to farm layout improvement, where every aspect of the property is considered for its potential to enhance efficiency and safety, as well as its visual and experiential impact on visitors. He suggests using physical barriers to guide visitors through the event seamlessly, ensuring they encounter everything on offer. Special attention should be paid to parking areas, as they create the first and last impression of the event. Ultimately, the goal is to create a safe, enjoyable, and visually appealing environment that encourages repeat visits.