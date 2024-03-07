Marioara Babu: Preserving Mountain Traditions on Transalpina Through Culinary Delights

In the heart of Romania, where the Transalpina road winds through the majestic mountains, Marioara Babu, a 64-year-old woman renowned as a "Living Human Treasure," is breathing new life into traditional customs and culinary practices. Born into a family of animal breeders in the Jiu Valley, Babu has dedicated her life to promoting the heritage of mountain living, drawing visitors from far and wide to experience the unique flavors and traditions of her homeland.

A Tradition Born from the Mountains

Marioara's journey began in her youth, deeply rooted in the pastoral lifestyle of her family. With a passion for the mountains that has not diminished with time, she spends her summers on Mount Stefanu, where she and her family manage a sheepfold established over four decades ago. The modernization of Transalpina brought increased visibility to her traditional way of life, captivating tourists with the sights, smells, and tastes of mountain cuisine. From a single pot of lamb stew to a bustling gastronomic hub, Babu's efforts have transformed local culinary traditions into a magnet for tourism.

Culinary Innovations and Traditional Certifications

Recognizing the power of traditional cuisine to connect people to their heritage, Marioara has innovated and expanded her culinary repertoire. She has successfully certified two of her traditional dishes, including a unique sheep stew and homemade noodles, alongside an array of mountain products like cheeses and syrups. With plans to certify more dishes, including her special sarmale with "pisatura," Babu is not just preserving traditions but also laying the groundwork for their continuation and appreciation by future generations.

Community and Tradition at the Heart

At the core of Marioara's mission is a deep desire to engage and mobilize her community around traditional practices, especially during significant cultural moments like the end of Lent. By organizing traditional meals and activities that echo the customs of the past, she is fostering a sense of belonging and continuity. Babu's work serves as a reminder of the richness of cultural heritage and the importance of preserving it for posterity.

Through her dedication and passion, Marioara Babu has turned the Transalpina road into more than just a scenic route; it is a journey into the heart of Romanian mountain culture. Her efforts exemplify how tradition and modernity can intersect, creating a vibrant tapestry of cultural heritage that invites exploration and appreciation. As she continues to share her love for the mountains and their traditions, Marioara Babu stands as a beacon of cultural preservation, inspiring others to discover and cherish the beauty of their own traditions.