Marigold Farm's Proposed Transition: From Illegal Raves to Green Energy Production

In a bold move towards sustainable energy, Great Bowden Green Energy Ltd has submitted a proposal to repurpose the disused Marigold Farm near Great Bowden into a green energy production facility. The plan involves the construction of an anaerobic digestion plant, designed to convert chicken manure, straw, and maize into biomethane and CO2. These byproducts, once processed, would supply the National Grid and the food and drink industry respectively.

Advertisment

From Illegal Raves to Green Energy Production

The Marigold Farm, once a mushroom farm, later became a spot for illegal raves. The proposal by Great Bowden Green Energy Ltd hopes to breathe new life into the site through green energy production. The anaerobic digestion process, which requires fermentation of raw materials in an airtight tank, is expected to generate biomethane and CO2. The biomethane would be supplied to the National Grid, reducing the need for gas transportation by tankers. The generated CO2, on the other hand, could find use within the food and drink industry.

Local Concerns Over The Project

Advertisment

Despite the potential benefits of the project, Harborough MP Neil O'Brien has raised concerns over possible odour issues from the plant. A petition against the development has been started, aligning with the apprehensions of local residents of Great Bowden who express similar worries about the smell.

Company's Assurance Against Odour Issues

Great Bowden Green Energy Ltd has responded to these concerns, assuring that the fermentation process, which occurs in the absence of oxygen, would not create any odour. Furthermore, the company plans to limit pollution by having only one covered truck delivering manure each day.

In conclusion, the proposal to transform Marigold Farm from a site of illegal raves to green energy production presents a significant shift towards sustainable energy. However, the project's success hinges on addressing local concerns and securing the approval of Leicestershire County Council.