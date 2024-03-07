Mandya Sugarcane Farmers Face Rs 200 Crore Loss Amid Drought and Water Scarcity

In the heart of Mandya district, sugarcane farmers are confronting a dire situation as drought conditions persist, threatening their livelihoods and the agricultural backbone of the region. The KRS Reservoir, unable to fulfill the irrigation needs with its dwindling water levels, exacerbates the plight of approximately 25,000 hectares of sugarcane crops. With the onset of March failing to bring the much-needed rainfall, the farmers face potential losses amounting to around Rs 200 crores.

Advertisment

Escalating Crisis in Mandya's Agriculture

The lack of sufficient water in the KRS Reservoir, currently at 89 feet with just 7.5 TMC of water available, has left farmers in a lurch, unable to adequately water their crops. The diversion of water from the Visvesvaraya canal further limits access to essential resources, leaving the sugarcane fields vulnerable to the intensifying heat. Raghuram, Superintendent Engineer at the Cauvery Irrigation Corporation, highlighted the critical need for rainfall to replenish the reservoir and meet both agricultural and urban water demands. He also noted the prioritization of drinking water supply over irrigation amidst these challenging times.

Government Intervention and Support Measures

Advertisment

In response to the crisis, agricultural authorities have introduced support measures to aid the distressed farmers. A notable initiative is a subsidy scheme that offers a 25% subsidy for the installation of motors, pumps, and cables for tube wells, along with incentives for adopting solar power. These measures aim to mitigate the farmers' losses and encourage the adoption of more sustainable agricultural practices. Ashok, Joint Director of Agriculture, has urged farmers to leverage these opportunities to protect their crops and livelihoods.

The Path Forward for Mandya's Farmers

As the agricultural community in Mandya district navigates this challenging period, the collective efforts of government agencies, farmers, and support organizations are crucial. The current crisis underscores the need for more robust support systems and sustainable practices to ensure the resilience of the farming sector against future climatic adversities. While the immediate focus remains on mitigating the current losses, the long-term goal involves strengthening the agricultural infrastructure and water management strategies to safeguard the livelihoods of farmers in the region.