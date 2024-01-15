en English
Agriculture

Malawian Farmers in Mzimba Struggle with Market Exploitation; Official Suggests Solutions

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
Malawian Farmers in Mzimba Struggle with Market Exploitation; Official Suggests Solutions

Farmers in Mzimba, a district in Malawi, are grappling with the harsh reality of inadequate markets for their agricultural products. This scarcity has paved the way for vendors to exploit their vulnerability, buying their crops at significantly reduced prices, which has stirred discontent among the farming community.

Agribusiness Meeting Highlights Farmers’ Plight

In an agribusiness meeting organized by the Mzimba South Agriculture Office, farmers voiced their challenges, highlighting the struggle to make profits due to the low prices offered by vendors. Clement Moyo, a representative from the Chindindidi Cooperative, pointed out that crops like maize, groundnuts, and beans are sold at giveaway prices, adversely affecting their income.

Phillip Banda, another farmer, echoed these concerns for produce like tomatoes, onions, and Irish potatoes. These insights underscore the critical issue of market unavailability and the subsequent exploitation of hardworking farmers.

Official Response and Suggested Solutions

Raphael Mshali, the district’s chief agriculture officer, acknowledged these issues. He proposed that farmers form cooperatives and clubs and engage in contract farming as a strategy to secure better markets and prices for their produce. Mshali emphasized the role of the agriculture office in organizing fairs to connect farmers with various buyers, aiming to alleviate the problem of market scarcity.

Artisanal Small Scale Mining Affects Livelihoods

In addition to farming, a study reveals that Artisanal Small scale Mining (ASM) also impacts livelihoods in Mzimba. The research indicates that ASM complements income from subsistence farming, benefiting over 40,000 people, including women, children, and ex-miners. However, this sector is predominantly informal, marked by illegal mining, environmental degradation, and disregard for occupational health and safety. The study further suggests that poverty alone cannot explain why rural people resort to ASM, hinting at a complex interplay of factors in determining livelihood choices.

0
Agriculture Malawi
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

