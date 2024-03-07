Maine 4-H Ag Ambassador Program: Empowering Teens with Agricultural Career Pathways

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is launching its Ag Ambassador program in the spring of 2024, inviting teens across Maine to explore agricultural careers and local food systems. Scheduled for March and April, this initiative aims to bridge the gap in agricultural education among high school students, offering a mix of virtual and in-person activities, culminating in an overnight Ag Symposium at UMaine in Orono.

The Heart of the Program: Career Exploration and Networking

With a focus on career exploration, the Ag Ambassador program is designed to immerse participants in Maine's diverse local food system through farm visits and production tours.

These experiences not only offer a firsthand look at the agricultural industry but also allow teens to establish connections with professionals in the field. The spring 2024 cohort will have the opportunity to meet virtually on specific dates in March and April, complemented by in-person gatherings that facilitate deeper engagement with the subject matter.

Building a Foundation for Future Agriculturists

The Ag Ambassador program addresses the critical need for agricultural education at the high school level. By providing teens with the opportunity to explore various aspects of agriculture—ranging from food systems and livestock to crop sciences and aquaculture—the initiative aims to inspire the next generation of agriculturists. Participants will engage in discussions on current issues such as climate impacts on food systems and equity, under the mentorship of 4-H staff, thereby serving as Agriculture Ambassadors for the Maine 4-H program.

Open to All, Shaping the Future

This inclusive program welcomes all Maine youth aged 14-18, regardless of their previous 4-H membership status. Interested individuals are encouraged to register through the program's website and are advised to request any reasonable accommodations at least 10 days before the program starts to ensure their needs are met. Through the Ag Ambassador program, the University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H aspires to empower teens with the knowledge, skills, and connections needed to pursue a future in agriculture, fostering a community of young leaders passionate about sustaining local food systems.

As the program prepares to welcome its new cohort, the broader implications of such initiatives become clear. By nurturing an interest in agriculture among teens, the Ag Ambassador program not only contributes to the individual development of participants but also plays a crucial role in addressing the future needs of the agricultural sector. This innovative approach to education and career exploration has the potential to shape the landscape of agriculture in Maine, ensuring a resilient and sustainable food system for generations to come.