en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Machine Learning and Hyperspectral Imaging: Revolutionizing Poultry Farming

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:51 pm EST
Machine Learning and Hyperspectral Imaging: Revolutionizing Poultry Farming

Machine learning has emerged as an effective tool for classifying fertile and infertile eggs before the incubation process, a development with significant implications for poultry farmers worldwide. This innovative approach, using a line scan hyperspectral imaging system, holds the promise of increasing hatchability rates and curbing the wastage of non-fertile eggs.

Unmasking Fertility: A Technological Leap

A study involving 227 eggs from Leghorn laying breeder hens was conducted, with conditions such as hen age, feeding, and management all controlled to ensure that the only variable was the presence of an embryo. The Vis-NIR HSI system captured spectral images in the 400-1000 nm range, but this was later narrowed down to 500-950 nm due to light absorption and signal-to-noise ratio considerations.

Machine Learning: The Future of Fertility Classification

Image processing and feature extraction were handled using MATLAB, with various preprocessing techniques and machine learning tools compared. These included Soft Independent Modelling of Class Analogy (SIMCA), Linear Discriminant Analysis (LDA), Quadratic Discriminant Analysis (QDA), and Artificial Neural Network (ANN) methods. The goal was to classify eggs based on fertility, a task that has traditionally been challenging due to the initial stages of development being difficult to detect via the customary candling method.

Implications for the Poultry Industry

Detecting infertile eggs before incubation carries immense importance for the hatchery industry. Annually, billions of non-fertile eggs are incubated, leading to economic loss, energy inefficiency, and potential contamination. The utilization of hyperspectral transmittance imaging suggests a potential solution to this problem, offering a cost-effective way to discern between fertile and infertile eggs before incubation. This study not only highlights the application of spectral analysis in poultry farming but also underscores the growing role of technology in enhancing agricultural efficiency.

0
Agriculture
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
3 mins ago
Aremu Elite Backbenchers Revitalize Neglected Road in Ondo State, Ignite Community Spirit
In a significant demonstration of community initiative and responsibility, the Aremu Elite Backbenchers (AEB) have undertaken the rehabilitation of a long-neglected road in Ojo Ajowa-Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State. For over two decades, this crucial path, which is a lifeline for local farmers and a connectivity route to neighboring Kogi
Aremu Elite Backbenchers Revitalize Neglected Road in Ondo State, Ignite Community Spirit
Syria's Breadbasket in Peril: War, Climate Change, and Economic Crisis
21 mins ago
Syria's Breadbasket in Peril: War, Climate Change, and Economic Crisis
Chennai's Retail Market Witnesses 15% Surge in Vegetable Prices Ahead of Pongal Festival
28 mins ago
Chennai's Retail Market Witnesses 15% Surge in Vegetable Prices Ahead of Pongal Festival
Innovative Banana Factory Set to Transform Kenya's Agribusiness Landscape
5 mins ago
Innovative Banana Factory Set to Transform Kenya's Agribusiness Landscape
Cuttack Farmers in Distress: Delayed Mandis and Inefficient Procurement
7 mins ago
Cuttack Farmers in Distress: Delayed Mandis and Inefficient Procurement
Farmers in Tadkal Embrace Zero Tillage Farming: A Step Towards Sustainable Agriculture
11 mins ago
Farmers in Tadkal Embrace Zero Tillage Farming: A Step Towards Sustainable Agriculture
Latest Headlines
World News
Fargo Force Bounces Back with a 3-1 Victory Over Muskegon Lumberjacks
20 seconds
Fargo Force Bounces Back with a 3-1 Victory Over Muskegon Lumberjacks
AEW Collision: Street Fight for Tag Team Titles Turns the Streets into a Battlefield
48 seconds
AEW Collision: Street Fight for Tag Team Titles Turns the Streets into a Battlefield
WWE SmackDown: Night of Victories, Revelations and a Memorable Shield Triple Powerbomb
1 min
WWE SmackDown: Night of Victories, Revelations and a Memorable Shield Triple Powerbomb
Kerala in Focus: A Spectrum of Developments from Legal to Cultural
1 min
Kerala in Focus: A Spectrum of Developments from Legal to Cultural
Microplastics in Everyday Products: An Overlooked Health Risk
2 mins
Microplastics in Everyday Products: An Overlooked Health Risk
End of an Era: Shaun Marsh Bids Farewell to Professional Cricket
2 mins
End of an Era: Shaun Marsh Bids Farewell to Professional Cricket
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress Party, Ends 55-Year Family Association
2 mins
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress Party, Ends 55-Year Family Association
Jimmie Martinez: Remembering Santa Fe's Champion of Fair Wages and Education Reforms
2 mins
Jimmie Martinez: Remembering Santa Fe's Champion of Fair Wages and Education Reforms
Protest Erupts in Bhubaneswar Over Alleged Police Torture of Corporator
2 mins
Protest Erupts in Bhubaneswar Over Alleged Police Torture of Corporator
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
36 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
36 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
49 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
54 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
58 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app