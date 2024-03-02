Livestock and Meat Prices Soar in Al-Hasakah Ahead of Ramadan Amid Export Increases

Livestock markets in Al-Hasakah province are currently experiencing a significant rise in prices, particularly for sheep, driven by robust sales activity and an increase in exports to Iraqi Kurdistan. This trend comes as the region prepares for the upcoming Ramadan season, highlighting the economic and cultural implications of livestock trade in northeastern Syria. Local sources, including sheep breeders and market experts, have noted the impact of lush natural pastures on breeding costs and livestock health, contributing to the market's vitality.

Pastures and the Approach of Ramadan

The Syrian Jazira region's heavy rainfall this winter has resulted in abundant green pastures, offering extensive grazing lands. Mohammed al-Rashid, a sheep breeder from Qamishli, mentioned the positive impact of these conditions on livestock health and weight, leading to increased demand and profitability for breeders. With Ramadan approaching, breeders like Khaled al-Dahwi are anticipating higher meat consumption, aiming to maximize profits by timing their sales accordingly.

Meat Prices Rise in the Markets

As livestock prices climb, meat prices in local markets have followed suit, with one kilogram of meat reaching up to 160 thousand Syrian pounds. The increase is attributed to higher livestock costs and the anticipation of Ramadan, when meat consumption spikes. Butchers and market officials have been forced to adjust their pricing strategies to cope with rising costs and maintain profitability, amid concerns over livestock exports to Iraqi Kurdistan and transportation expenses from other regions.

Implications for the Local Economy

The dynamic livestock and meat market in Al-Hasakah reflects broader economic and social trends in northeastern Syria, particularly in the lead-up to Ramadan. The balance between local consumption needs and export demands poses ongoing challenges for market stability and pricing. As the region navigates these complexities, the outcomes will likely have lasting effects on local economies, cultural practices, and food security.