Lilongwe District in Malawi to Plant 5.5 Million Trees in Reforestation Push

In a bold move towards reforestation, the Lilongwe district in Malawi is preparing to plant a staggering 5.5 million tree seedlings during the 2023/24 National Forestry Season. This ambitious initiative was announced by District Forestry Officer, Margaret Kawalewale. The upcoming tree-planting event, scheduled for January 19, has stirred a sense of urgency and commitment within the community.

Planting Fruit Trees: A Focus on Sustainability

Kawalewale has strongly urged the community to concentrate their efforts on planting fruit trees, such as mangoes and oranges. This strategic selection is not merely about reforestation but also about fostering sustainability. It is a dual-purpose endeavor aimed at fortifying the district’s green cover and providing a sustainable source of nutrition for the local population.

Overcoming Challenges and Embracing Optimism

The previous year posed significant challenges, with only 65% of trees surviving due to dry conditions. However, the community remains undeterred and optimistic about surpassing the planting target this season. Kawalewale has emphasized the imperative of proper tree care, including pre-pruning and the creation of firebreaks, as a safeguard against potential fires.

Community Participation: The Key to Reforestation Success

Community members are rallying behind this initiative with enthusiasm. Jazel Lamitoni, a resident from Mzingo Village, has expressed readiness to contribute to the reforestation efforts. There is a particular focus on planting trees along river banks to mitigate the impact of flooding, a testament to the community’s foresight and commitment to environmental preservation.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change has set a nationwide target to plant 34 million trees during the current season, which was officially launched on December 15, 2023, and will continue until April 15, 2024. This initiative in Lilongwe district forms a significant part of this nationwide mission, manifesting Malawi’s strong resolve to combat climate change and its impacts.