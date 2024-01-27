Lifeline Produce Pioneers Sustainable Agriculture with Groundbreaking Conservation Easement

Luci Brieger and Steve Elliot, the dynamic duo behind Lifeline Produce, are pioneering sustainability in the agricultural sector. After more than four decades of organic farming, they have established a conservation easement on their 78-acre farm, ensuring its protection and preservation for future generations. This visionary move, facilitated with the assistance of the Bitter Root Land Trust, safeguards not only the land's agricultural capacity but also its water, wildlife habitat, and scenic values, all while continuing to remain under the stewardship of private landowners.

Championing Organic Farming and Sustainable Practices

Lifeline Produce, nestled in the heart of Bitterroot Valley, is no ordinary farm. It's an emblem of a revolution in sustainable agriculture. The farm is a certified organic operation, supplying a diverse range of fruits and vegetables to grocery stores, restaurants, and institutions across Montana.

The farm's operational model is a testament to its commitment to environmental responsibility. It incorporates a closed-loop organic farming system, seamlessly integrating livestock into the agricultural process to ensure biodynamic operation. Most notably, the farm has championed renewable energy, producing most of its electricity through solar power and repurposing used cooking oil from local restaurants as biodiesel fuel.

Nurturing the Next Generation of Farmers

In a world where the average age of farmers is rising and younger generations show waning interest in agriculture, Lifeline Produce has taken a proactive stance. Through their internship program, Brieger and Elliot strive to cultivate an affinity for traditional farming practices among the youth, training aspiring farmers and fostering a new generation of agricultural leaders.

Preserving Land for Future Agriculture

The conservation easement is a bold stride towards the long-term viability of agricultural land in Bitterroot Valley. By protecting their 78 acres from development pressures, Brieger and Elliot ensure that the land remains devoted to agriculture and accessible to future farmers devoid of exorbitant costs. This initiative is a testament to their unwavering dedication to their community and the enduring preservation of productive agricultural land.