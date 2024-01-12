LDC and TNC Forge Partnership to Push Boundaries of Regenerative Agriculture

Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) have embarked on a partnership to pioneer regenerative agriculture and achieve deforestation and conversion-free production. The alliance aims to influence at least 1.2 million hectares by 2030, focusing on initiatives that enhance soil health, restore water sources, and nurture biodiversity. These endeavors will straddle supply chains for commodities including coffee, cotton, cereals, and oilseeds.

Aligning with COP28’s Focus

The collaboration aligns with COP28’s emphasis on the critical role of agriculture in tackling environmental and climate issues. It echoes the urgent need for cooperation along entire value chains to meet global sustainability goals. Jennifer Morris, CEO of TNC, underscored the necessity of involving all parts of the value chain for meaningful transformation and praised LDC’s existing efforts as a cornerstone for further expansion.

Building on Existing Efforts

Michael Gelchie, CEO of LDC, highlighted the indispensability of sustainable practices at the farm level for resilient food and agricultural supply chains. Axelle Bodoy, who leads regenerative agriculture at LDC, spoke of the company’s initiatives centered on crop rotation and value chain collaboration. Support from TNC is set to enhance their ability to customize programs to farmers’ needs.

Pilot Projects and Future Plans

In addition to their primary focus, LDC and TNC are launching pilot projects in other supply chains, such as citrus in Brazil and coffee in Vietnam, Indonesia, Uganda, and other countries. These projects aim to test and refine the implementation of regenerative agriculture practices and deforestation-free production in diverse contexts.