LCFE Chief Blames Bad Roads, High Costs for Soaring Food Inflation in Nigeria

The Managing Director/CEO of Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE), Mr. Akin Akeredolu-Ale, has pinpointed deteriorating road conditions and inflated transportation expenses as primary catalysts for the escalating food inflation in Nigeria. During a media interaction in Lagos, Akeredolu-Ale shed light on the intricate challenges commodities face en route to markets, significantly impacting consumer prices.

Unpacking the Inflation Quandary

With Nigeria's headline inflation hitting a staggering 31.70% in February, up from 29.90% in January, and food inflation soaring to 37.92%, the LCFE's leadership emphasizes the dire need for infrastructural improvements. Akeredolu-Ale narrated the ordeal of truck drivers navigating from Yola to Lagos, accruing over N2 million in various levies and fees, costs inevitably transferred to the end consumers. This phenomenon not only exacerbates food inflation but also undermines the country's food security efforts.

Championing Commodities Exchanges

Akeredolu-Ale commended the Federal Government's initiatives towards bolstering food security, advocating for a more inclusive approach involving commodities exchanges. By connecting smallholder farmers to broader markets and facilitating access to loans through warehouse receipts, commodities exchanges play a pivotal role in stabilizing food systems. Furthermore, these platforms offer future trading options, mitigating price risks and enhancing market information dissemination.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for 2024

Focused on the rice paddy sector, the LCFE aims for stabilization and increased productivity through strategic partnerships with states boasting arable land. With the backing of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Akeredolu-Ale envisions a robust commodities ecosystem that not only addresses the immediate challenges of food inflation but also lays the foundation for sustainable agricultural development in Nigeria.