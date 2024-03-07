Lawkland Young Farmers' 'Muck Chuck' Event Raises Over £1,100 for Club Funds and Community Gardens

Lawkland Young Farmers Club, known for their annual 'Muck Chuck' event, recently celebrated a successful day under the sun, raising a significant sum for the club and local gardens. The event, which involves distributing well-rotted manure to area gardens and allotments, not only serves as a major fundraiser but also as a community-building exercise. This year, the initiative garnered £1,114, thanks to the collective efforts of club members, local families, and the generous donation of muck from the Dugdale family of Borrins Farm.

Advertisment

Community Support and Team Effort

The success of this year's 'Muck Chuck' was a testament to the strong community ties and the spirit of teamwork within the Lawkland Young Farmers Club. A spokesperson highlighted the importance of the event in strengthening the club's finances, which aids in covering affiliation fees and enhancing member experiences within the Young Farmers Club (YFC) movement. The event also received overwhelming support from the community, with numerous orders from local residents eager to enrich their gardens and support the youth club.

Benefactors and Participants

Crucial to the event's success was the donation of well-rotted manure by the Dugdale family, an act of generosity that has become a cornerstone of the annual fund-raiser. The participation and hard work of club members, parents, and supporters were equally vital, demonstrating the collective effort required to bring such an event to fruition. The club also extends its gratitude to everyone who placed orders, contributing not only to the club's funds but also to the enrichment of local horticulture.

The 'Muck Chuck' event, held on the last Sunday in February, is an eagerly anticipated date for gardeners and growers in North Craven, marking a day of community spirit and environmental stewardship. With the club welcoming new members and the continued support of the community, the Lawkland Young Farmers Club looks forward to future events that foster team building and contribute positively to the local area.