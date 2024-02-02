Land Dispute in Mankweng: An Unsettled Quest for Justice

In the outskirts of Polokwane, South Africa, a simmering conflict over land ownership has taken center stage. At the heart of this dispute are the members of the Malepeperu Communal Property Association in Mankweng and the University of Limpopo. The disputed land, currently used by the university for experiential farming, is claimed by the association as rightfully theirs, with roots tracing back to the apartheid era.

Historical Claims and Present Contention

The Malepeperu Communal Property Association represents the land claimants, who assert that they successfully reclaimed over two thousand hectares of land in 1998. This land, they claim, was originally taken from their community during the dark days of apartheid. However, the title deeds of the land have not been handed over to them by the university, despite instructions from the Land Reform Department.

A Stalemate in Progress

The claimants have voiced their frustration over the university's inconsistent engagement, which they say has led to a lack of progress in resolving the land ownership issue. They are seeking the rightful ownership and the title deed for the land from which their community was historically displaced. This stalemate has become a source of mounting tension and discontent within the community.

The University's Stance

Victor Kgomoeswana, the university's spokesperson, has stated that the university has taken the dispute to court and consulted its council to explore different options presented by the community. The university advocates for the matter to be settled either through the legal system or via negotiations, urging patience while the court's decision is awaited.

The land dispute in Mankweng is more than just a tussle over property—it's a struggle for justice, a fight for reclaiming history, and a testament to the long-lasting effects of systemic displacement. As the university and the Malepeperu Communal Property Association continue their conflict, the hope is that a resolution will soon be reached—one that respects the rights of the community and the needs of the university.