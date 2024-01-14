en English
Agriculture

Lalitpur, Nepal: The Cultural Significance of Maghe Sankranti Festival

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
As the annual Maghe Sankranti festival dawns on the people of Lalitpur, Nepal, a flurry of activity breathes life into the region. Marking the start of the Magh month according to the Yele Sambat calendar, which begins in mid-January, this festival stands as a symbol of celebration, good fortune, and prosperity. Not merely a cultural event, the festival is a testament to the resilience and traditions of this South Asian nation.

The Role of Food in Celebrations

Integral to the festivities are the special foods consumed, with spinach, molasses, and ghee playing significant roles as symbols of good luck and well-being. Their consumption is believed to bring good fortune, marking the festival with a unique culinary trait. Farmers in Lalitpur engage in the labor-intensive harvesting of spinach, a staple food during the festival, in preparation for Maghe Sankranti. The diligent efforts of these farmers are not only a sign of agricultural labor but also a reflection of anticipation and joy for the upcoming festival.

Behind the Scenes of Festive Preparations

Images captured by photographer Hari Maharjan on January 13, 2024, provide a glimpse into the efforts behind the scenes. From plucking and preparing spinach to carrying the fresh produce on their farmlands for sale, every activity is performed with dedication and precision. The produce collected by the farmers will soon become part of the traditional dishes that are integral to the Maghe Sankranti celebrations.

Celebrating Cultural Heritage and Festive Gastronomy

These activities bring together families and communities in a shared experience of cultural heritage and festive gastronomy. The festival also sees an increased demand for Chaku molasses, a sweet delicacy that poses challenges for producers due to a shorter production season this year. Yet, the traditional process of making Chaku and its significance in the Newa community, along with its health benefits, make it a sought-after commodity during the festival. As the people of Lalitpur immerse themselves in the celebrations, the Maghe Sankranti festival serves as a reminder of the region’s rich cultural history and the endurance of its people.

BNN Correspondents

