‘La Ferme des Bertrand’: A French Film Portraying Three Generations' Success on a Dairy Farm

'La Ferme des Bertrand', a French film slated for release on January 31, 2024, offers a fresh perspective on the agricultural industry, chronicling three generations of the Bertrand family's dairy farm. Directed by Gilles Perret and co-written with Marion Richoux, the film provides a powerful counterpoint to the conventional narrative of struggling rural farmers in French cinema.

The Journey of Adaptation

Remarkably, the film showcases the farm's successful adaptation to modern technologies and practices, all the while maintaining a deep respect for the environment. The narrative unfolds with black and white footage from 1972, capturing the labor-intensive efforts of the first generation as they construct their milking parlor.

Generational Shifts and Challenges

A segment from 1997 chronicles the handover of the farm to the second generation, underlining the daunting task of maintaining a profitable business while making significant personal sacrifices. The focus then shifts to the third generation, which has embraced advanced machinery to alleviate the workload, hinting at a more balanced approach between work and personal life.

Success Amidst Hardships

However, the film does not gloss over the hardships and physical toll on the family. The previous generation faces early deaths shortly after retirement, a stark reminder of the relentless nature of farming. The farm's resilience is partly attributed to its location in Haute-Savoie, a protected cheesemaking region where their milk commands a higher price than average.

Perret's Personal Connection

Perret's personal ties to the Bertrand family and the region have shaped his socially conscious filmmaking. In 'La Ferme des Bertrand', he delves into themes of work, societal change, and environmental preservation, offering an intimate and thought-provoking portrayal of agricultural life.