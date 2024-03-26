Kwara State Rallies Agriculture Experts to Combat Food Shortage Crisis

Kwara State Government has convened a group of agriculture experts to address the state's urgent food shortage. The assembly includes specialists from various agricultural sectors and institutes, all tasked with devising strategies to enhance food production under the Cadre Harmonise programme. This initiative aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the current and projected food and nutrition situations in Kwara, highlighting the critical need for immediate action.

Understanding the Crisis

During a one-day event in Ilorin, it was revealed that Kwara is among the Nigerian states facing significant food security pressures. Mr. Olusoji Oyawoye, the state Task Force Team Coordinator for Cadre Harmonise, pointed out that essential commodities, including food, have become prohibitively expensive, putting a strain on the poor and less privileged. The situation is exacerbated by an increase in fuel prices, inflation in agricultural inputs, and the diversion of farmers' focus from food crops to more profitable cash crops, leading to a decrease in food availability.

Strategic Recommendations and Government Assurance

Oyawoye recommended enhancing dry season farming and improving dialogue between farmers and herders to prevent conflicts. He also emphasized the need for the government to intervene by creating markets to mop up farm produce, ensuring food remains within the state for local consumption. Additionally, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Alhaji Muhideen Aliyu, reassured residents of the government's commitment to improving food and nutrition security and maintaining peace, crucial for agricultural productivity.

Extension Services and Environmental Concerns

The Managing Director of Kwara Agricultural Development Project, Dr. Khadijat Ahmed, called for the employment of more extension officers to bridge the knowledge gap among farmers. Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary in the Kwara State Ministry of Environment, Alhaja Afusat Ibrahim, highlighted the adverse effects of climate change on agriculture, urging for sustainable practices to mitigate these impacts. Dr. Habib Lawal, Kwara Coordinator of Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria project, reminded attendees that food security is paramount for preventing malnutrition and ensuring a healthy future population.

This concerted effort by the Kwara State Government and stakeholders represents a crucial step towards addressing the immediate food shortage crisis while laying the groundwork for long-term food security and nutrition improvement in the state. The collaboration underscores the importance of a multi-faceted approach, combining agricultural innovation, environmental sustainability, and social welfare initiatives to combat the challenges facing Kwara and similar regions.