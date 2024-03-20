Kwara Governor Launches $500M World Bank-Funded Agri Project to Boost Livestock Production

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has initiated a groundbreaking $500 million agriculture project, the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES), with backing from the World Bank and the Federal Government. This initiative is set to revolutionize livestock value chain production and commercialization, enhancing food security in the state.

Strategic Focus on Livestock Development

The governor underscored the administration's commitment to developing the livestock sector, aiming to leverage Kwara's comparative advantage in beef and dairy production. This strategic focus aims to bolster income and wealth for families, enhance financial inclusion, and improve living standards. By transforming smallholder farmers into commercial entities, the project seeks to meet urban demand for quality food, contribute to climate change mitigation, and ensure families have adequate access to animal protein.

Collaboration and Synergy

AbdulRazaq called for enhanced coordination and synergy in the design and implementation of the L-PRES and other related projects such as the Special Agro-Processing Zone (SAPZ). The convergence of these initiatives, along with the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), aims to deliver impactful results to the citizens of Kwara. The state has already achieved significant milestones, qualifying for high-profile projects like L-PRES and SAPZ, thanks to the governor's visionary leadership and policy implementation.

Implications for Kwara's Agriculture Sector

This comprehensive approach to livestock development is expected to significantly reduce farmer-herder conflicts, enhance the agro-economy, and contribute to sustainable food security in Kwara. The project's success hinges on the state's vast livestock potentials, peaceful coexistence among ethnic groups, and the government's facilitative role. With a $3 million disbursement already achieved, Kwara sets a precedent for effective agricultural transformation in Nigeria, promising improved livelihoods and economic resilience for its citizens.