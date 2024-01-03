en English
Agriculture

Kitui Governor Initiates Program to Boost Accountability and Service Delivery

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
In a bid to bolster service delivery and foster a culture of accountability, transparency, and efficiency, Kitui Governor Julius Maombe has launched an annual program to reward high-performing county officers. The initiative, which successfully completed its pilot phase last year, recently held a ceremony at the Ithookwe show ground in Kitui town to recognize the best-performing departments.

Recognition of Top Performers

The performance assessments were carried out by the national government’s public service performance unit under the leadership of Joshua Mwiranga, the Principal Administrative Secretary. Following thorough assessments, the governor’s office emerged as the top-performing entity. Meanwhile, the finance, revenue management, and accounting department, led by county executive Peter Kilonzo, secured the second position. The agriculture and livestock department, headed by county executive Stephen Mbaya, claimed the third spot.

Driving Accountable Service Delivery

The program, as Governor Malombe underlined, serves as a stepping stone towards implementing performance contracting on a full-scale basis. This move is expected to enhance effective and accountable service delivery, taking it several notches higher. Governor Malombe asserted that such an approach aligns with the constitutional mandate, aiding in meeting the county’s set goals.

Commitment to Exemplary Services

The governor highlighted his administration’s dedication to fulfilling the expectations of the residents through the provision of high-standard services. He aims to accomplish this by integrating performance contracting with the allocation of resources to the county’s 16-sector development priorities. This approach will ensure that the budgetary funds are used optimally, producing tangible results that residents can appreciate. The steadfast commitment to improving public service delivery is a testament to Governor Malombe’s ambitious developmental plan for Kitui County.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

