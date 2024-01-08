King’s Somborne Allotment Holders Face Eviction After Land Sale to Developers

King’s Somborne allotment holders were served eviction notices just before Christmas, leading to significant distress. The land, cultivated by the residents for years, has been sold by the Diocese of Winchester to developer Shorewood Homes for a new housing project.

The development, approved by Test Valley Borough Council in October 2022, will see the construction of 18 homes. The notices, received on December 22, have stirred controversy due to their insensitive timing and the unsuitability of the new proposed site.

Unsuitable Replacement Site

The new site proposed for allotment, Red Hill, has been criticized for its extreme gradient. The residents argue that the site is impractical for cultivation due to its steep slope. The allotment holders have been given until December 31 to relocate, a move that has been met with resistance.

The allotment holders cherish the land for its mental health benefits and the cost-effective means it provides for growing food. This proves especially crucial during the current cost of living crisis. The eviction notice has, therefore, struck a nerve with the allotment holders, who see this as more than just a loss of land.

Community Response and Church’s Defense

The King’s Somborne Allotment Association has demanded an urgent meeting with the church, expressing disappointment at the perceived failure of Christian leadership. Local MP, Caroline Nokes, also criticized the church’s insensitivity and pointed out the irony given the Church of England’s recent statements on sustainability and food prices.

In response, the Diocese contends that discussions about the allotment relocation have been ongoing since 2018. They emphasize their efforts to balance various legal and community interests and the need to provide a clear timeline for the allotment holders to prepare for the move.