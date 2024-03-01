Kenya's Dairy Farmers to Get Sh50 Per Litre Boost: Government's Fresh Bid for Agri-Stability

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced a significant increase in milk prices for Kenyan farmers, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's agricultural sector. During the Embu Livestock, Dairy and Fisheries Exhibition, Gachagua confirmed that starting March 1, 2024, the New Kenya Co-operative Creameries (KCC) will elevate the farm-gate milk price to Sh50 per litre, a Sh5 increase from the previous rate. This move comes as part of a broader government initiative to modernize the dairy industry and enhance farmer incomes amidst rising production costs.

Revitalizing the Dairy Sector

The government's commitment to the dairy sector is evident in its allocation of Sh5 billion towards the modernization of New KCC facilities. This investment aims to streamline operations and improve efficiency, ensuring that dairy farmers benefit from higher milk prices and timely payments. Gachagua emphasized the significance of this development, stating that it will not only secure better prices for farmers but also facilitate the acquisition of high-quality, cost-effective animal breeds. As part of the initiative, the Embu government has been urged to implement agricultural programs that support this vision, further bolstering the sector's growth.

Comprehensive Agricultural Reforms

The Deputy President highlighted ongoing reforms across various agricultural sectors, including tea, coffee, avocado, and macadamia. These reforms are designed to stabilize prices and protect farmers from fluctuating market conditions. Gachagua assured farmers of a comprehensive tax review to address concerns raised about avocado, macadamia, and other products, aiming to create a fairer agricultural environment. The government's efforts reflect a strong commitment to revitalizing Kenya's agricultural sector, ensuring its sustainability and profitability for farmers.

Unity and Support within the Agricultural Community

In his address, Gachagua called on the Gikuyu, Embu, and Meru Association (Gema) to present a united front and support the government's efforts in agricultural reform. By rejecting divisive politics and working together, the community can play a significant role in advancing the sector's interests. The collective action and support of leaders, farmers, and stakeholders are crucial for the successful implementation of these reforms, ultimately leading to a more prosperous and sustainable agricultural future for Kenya.

The government's announcement of increased milk prices and the commitment to agricultural reform mark a new era for Kenya's dairy farmers. By addressing the challenges of rising production costs and market fluctuations, these initiatives pave the way for increased farmer income, improved milk availability, and sustained high consumption levels. As the agricultural sector continues to evolve, the focus on modernization, efficiency, and unity promises a brighter future for Kenya's farmers and the nation's economy at large.