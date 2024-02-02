Kenya Strengthens Food Security with Measures to Curb Post-Harvest Losses

In a pivotal move towards bolstering food security, the Kenyan government has rolled out noteworthy measures to cut down post-harvest losses in Meru County. Two dryers and a moisture content testing laboratory have been set up, marking a new era in agricultural practices in the region. The event, graced by Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi at the Meru National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) stores, shed light on the government's vigorous efforts to tackle the staggering 40 percent post-harvest food waste reported by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Linking Post-Harvest Losses to Health Problems

Linturi underscored the connection between aflatoxin in improperly stored grains and the surge in cancer rates in Meru. With the introduction of these initiatives, the government aims to ensure the supply of safe, aflatoxin-free food. The NCPB has also been given the status of a certified warehouse, promising farmers the safeguarding and optimal sale conditions for their produce.

Boosting Domestic Production and Reducing Dependency

Further, the Ministry of Agriculture is facilitating access to high-quality, affordable seeds through the Kenya Seeds company. The government is promoting the cultivation of edible oil crops like sunflower to lessen the reliance on imported edible oils. A consignment of sunflower seeds has already arrived at the Meru stores to back this initiative. The goal is to fortify domestic production and establish equilibrium in trade through ramped-up exports and diminished imports.

Subsidized Fertilizers and Modern Grain Dryers

The Kenyan government's commitment to fortifying food security is also evident in their efforts to provide subsidized fertilizers to registered farmers through an e-voucher system. Five state-of-the-art grain dryers have been inaugurated at the NCPB facility, assuring farmers of controlled management of their harvests and reduced post-harvest losses. President Ruto has approved a budget for fertilizer subsidies, and the government is steadfast in its support for farmers to bolster production through affordable farm inputs and reduced fertilizer prices. The government has set an ambitious target to provide 7 million bags of subsidized fertilizer to farmers across the country's 1,450 wards for the long and short rains seasons of 2024.