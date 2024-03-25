Kazakhstan Boosts Agricultural Yield with Strategic Seed Production Focus at Agro Business Forum

Kazakhstan's Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov spotlighted the crucial role of seed production in agricultural yield during his address at the Agro Business Forum in Taraz, emphasizing the nation's dedication to enhancing this sector through a comprehensive plan running from 2024-2028. This initiative, aimed at advancing selection and seed production, includes legislative adjustments and bolstered government support, marking a significant step towards agricultural innovation and cooperation among Economic Cooperation Organization members.

Strategic Plan for Seed Production Enhancement

Kazakhstan has embarked on a systematic approach to strengthen its seed industry, following directives from the head of state. This includes drafting a comprehensive plan to enhance selection and seed production of agricultural crops, with legislative amendments underway to align with international standards. Noteworthy is the revision of the "On Seed Production" law and the "On the Protection of Breeding Achievements" law, aiming to foster industry growth and integrate with the International Convention for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants. Government support measures have also seen an upgrade, with subsidies for the procurement of original and elite seeds doubling in compensation share in 2023, thereby encouraging the use of superior seeds to boost agricultural output.

International Collaboration and Technological Advancements

The 8th Congress of Seeds, organized by the Association of Ecosa and Tsüab, marked a significant stride towards international collaboration in seed production, bringing together 75 companies to Kazakhstan. This event not only facilitated seed trade among member nations of the Economic Cooperation Organization but also underscored Kazakhstan's intent to become a hub for agricultural innovation. Deputy Chairman Damir Kaldybaev of the National Agrarian Scientific Educational Center (NASEC) highlighted ongoing research initiatives aimed at domestic selection and seed production enhancement, reinforcing the country's commitment to elevating its agricultural sector's competitiveness through effective marketing strategies and the provision of agricultural services.

Future Prospects and Innovations

Following instructions from Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, proposals to transform NASEC into a vertically integrated agricultural technological hub are underway, with the formation of the QAZAQ TUQYM consortium at its core. This consortium, comprising 11 subsidiaries from seven regions, aims to expedite variety testing and selection, setting a new benchmark for efficiency and accuracy in Kazakhstan's seed production sector. Such initiatives not only promise to improve agricultural yield and sustainability but also position Kazakhstan as a leader in agricultural innovation and collaboration within the region.