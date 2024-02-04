Katikati Agricultural and Pastoral Show: A Grand Spectacle in its 99th Year

The Katikati Agricultural and Pastoral Show, a linchpin of community tradition, marked its 99th year in a grand spectacle, drawing robust crowds to the picturesque Uretara Domain. The kaleidoscope of events under the warm, sunny weather painted an idyllic scene, with the countryside's charm and town's vibrancy melding into a harmonious celebration.

Attractions Galore

Visitors were treated to a smorgasbord of attractions, each showcasing the unique facets of rural life and agricultural prowess. Heart-racing sheep and jockey racing and sheep shearing events provided a compelling display of skill and nerve, while a farmyard agility show cast chickens and sheep in a whimsical light. The rhythmic thuds of woodchopping and the twirling spectacle of highland dancing resonated through the grounds, punctuated by the revving engines of hot rod cars and the silent majesty of vintage and new tractors.

Feasting and Shopping

Amidst the cacophony of excitement, an array of food stalls offered a gastronomic delight, with the tantalizing aroma of local delicacies wafting through the venue. A variety of stalls peddled everything from locally produced crafts to assorted merchandise, transforming the show into a veritable marketplace.

Nature's Ensemble

The event also served as a stage for an enchanting ensemble of animals. Children reveled in donkey and pony rides while alpacas, chickens, and sheep presented the softer side of farm life. Equestrian events showcased the harmony between rider and steed, and a display from Reptile World added an exotic touch to the day's proceedings.

Competitive Spirit

Beyond the fanfare, the show hosted home industry competitions, sparking a friendly rivalry among attendees. Categories ranged from baking to photography, floral arrangement, and vegetable growing, each highlighting the diverse talents of the community.

After a forced three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and unfavorable weather conditions, the return of the beloved event was embraced by the community. President Louellen Davies lauded the unwavering commitment of the organizing committee, emphasizing the show's integral role in uniting the town and countryside. As the echoes of this year's success fade, plans are already afoot for a landmark centennial celebration next year, promising an event even more memorable.