Agriculture

Kashmir Turns to Divine Intervention Amid Severe Dry Spell

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
Kashmir Turns to Divine Intervention Amid Severe Dry Spell

In the face of an extensive dry spell in Kashmir, one of the most severe in two decades, the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar resonated with prayers for rain and snow. The mosque hosted a special prayer, known as Salatul Istisqa, attended by hundreds of devotees, all seeking divine intervention to alleviate the drought-like conditions plaguing their region.

Prayers Against the Prolonged Dry Spell

The prayers were led by Mufti Ghulam Rasool Shah on a Friday, an auspicious day in the Islamic calendar. The focus was the detrimental impact of the dry weather on agriculture and the local economy. The forty-day Chilai Kalan winter period, which is typically characterized by heavy snowfall, has witnessed little to no precipitation this year, intensifying the worries of the agrarian community.

Environmental Neglect and Divine Retribution

Among the attendees was 70-year-old Ghulam Mohammad Shah, who drew a poignant connection between the dry spell and environmental neglect. He suggested the harsh weather conditions were divine retribution for human pollution and disregard for nature. Echoing the sentiments of many, he urged people to respect nature in order to overcome the climate crisis.

Tradition of Seeking Divine Help

Another devotee, Shabir Ahmad, highlighted the tradition of seeking divine help during crises, a practice traceable back to the time of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). He emphasized the crucial role winter precipitation plays in irrigation and sustaining agriculture, now under threat due to the prevailing dry conditions. The scenario underscores the urgent need for global and local climate action to ensure the survival of communities heavily dependent on agriculture.

Agriculture
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

